GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican activists say their state convention is one of the GOP’s best-attended gatherings.

More than 1,600 Republican delegates will be picking their preferred candidates for eight offices on Saturday in Grand Forks.

Delegates will endorse Rep. Kevin Cramer for the seat held by Democrat Heidi Heitkamp. The Senate race has big stakes for the state and the nation, with Republicans banking on it to keep control of the chamber.

The most competitive race will be settled Saturday. Delegates will choose from six candidates for the U.S. House endorsement. State Sens. Kelly Armstrong and Tom Campbell and former U.S. Marine Tiffany Abentroth are among several hopefuls.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also is scheduled to speak Saturday.

North Dakota Democrats held their convention last month.