Authorities are planning to reinstall a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter of the White House, months after it was first erected during the summer mass protests for racial justice.

The barrier is designed to make it impossible for any election protesters to get inside the White House compound, NBC News reported.

The Secret Service, which is in charge of protecting the president, did not comment.

The feds have already taken steps to keep protesters away from Trump, such as virtually closing off Lafayette Park.

The fence is a clear sign that some authorities are concerned that violence could erupt, particularly if the results of the election are up in the air for some time after Election Day.

Some businesses in Washington, D.C., New York City and other big cities have boarded up or closed down in anticipation of unrest, even though the overall climate on the streets has been calmer compared to the summer.

Trump has sought to portray a tough image, and aides ordered protesters cleared from in front of the White House for his photo-op at a church across the street last summer.

But he also was rushed to a fortified basement bunker at one point as protesters threatened to pierce the heavily guarded perimeter of the White House. He later said he was “inspecting” the bunker.

