SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican governor candidates Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley will discuss economic and regulatory issues in their latest forum ahead of the primary election.
The event hosted by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota is Tuesday evening in Sioux Falls.
Noem, the state’s U.S. representative, and Jackley, the attorney general, are competing in the June 5 primary election. Absentee voting started April 20.
Americans for Prosperity’s state director, Don Haggar, says residents want to hear where the candidates stand on economic and regulatory issues.
The Republican primary winner will face Democratic candidate Billie Sutton, a state senator, in the general election. Sutton doesn’t have a primary challenger.