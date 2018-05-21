PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem’s campaign for governor has nearly twice as much cash on hand as South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley heading into the June Republican primary.

Noem’s campaign reported Monday raising more than $619,300 since Jan. 1. Her campaign has more than $1 million cash on hand going into the June primary election.

Jackley, Noem’s Republican primary opponent, reports more than $570,000 cash on hand after raising more than $530,900 since the first of the year.

State Senate Minority leader Billie Sutton, the lone Democrat in the race, raised more than $416,500 since the start of 2018 and has nearly $880,000 cash on hand, according to his campaign.

They are competing to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who can’t run again this year because of term limits.