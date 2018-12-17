AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — If the Democratic 2020 presidential field is on pins and needles as Beto O’Rourke decides if he wants to run, it could be a long wait.

The outgoing Texas congressman’s team says he has no timeline for deciding if he’d like to try to oust President Donald Trump.

He’s simply planning to finish his congressional term Jan. 3, then make up his mind. Meanwhile, he’s relying on a small inner circle that so far hasn’t grown — even as the hype around them intensifies.

That could put him behind other top Democrats who have been preparing for possible 2020 runs for months.

But O’Rourke’s advisers and supporters say his unorthodox style is what made him a political star, and taking his time only heightens that.