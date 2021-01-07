The production of a newspaper requires quickly pulling the work of experts in all corners of the newsroom into a digestible package of information, a task difficult enough in normal times to be referred to as the “daily miracle” by many in the industry.
As you look at these Thursday front pages from newspapers around the U.S., think of the people affected by the events at the Capitol, but also think of the journalists who risked their lives on the ground there and put in long hours delivering accurate, trustworthy and timely information to readers’ doorsteps and screens.
Alex Iniguez on Twitter: @alexiniguez.Alex Iniguez is an Assistant Metro Editor at The Seattle Times. After arriving in Seattle in the summer of 2018, he spent two-plus years as Assistant Sports Editor. He spent the previous seven years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and is a graduate of the University of Illinois.