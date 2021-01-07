Alex Iniguez
By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

The production of a newspaper requires quickly pulling the work of experts in all corners of the newsroom into a digestible package of information, a task difficult enough in normal times to be referred to as the “daily miracle” by many in the industry.

The “daily miracle” label was fitting after Wednesday’s events — a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, while the pandemic continued to rage with 2,191 new coronavirus cases and 64 deaths in Washington state alone — made for a day that may have been as intense as any in recent memory for many Americans, and certainly for those who work at a newspaper.

As you look at these Thursday front pages from newspapers around the U.S., think of the people affected by the events at the Capitol, but also think of the journalists who risked their lives on the ground there and put in long hours delivering accurate, trustworthy and timely information to readers’ doorsteps and screens.

Here’s a look at some of America’s newspaper front pages from Thursday, via Newseum, Poynter and Freedom Forum:

The front page of The Seattle Times on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
The front page of the Spokane Spokesman-Review on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Spokesman-Review)
The front page of the Bellingham Herald on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Freedom Forum)
The front page of The Olympian on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Freedom Forum)
The front page of the Oregonian on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Salem Statesman Journal on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
The front page of the Idaho Statesman on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Freedom Forum)
The front page of the Anchorage Daily News on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Honolulu Star Advertiser on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of The New York Times on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of The Washington Post on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Arizona Republic on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of Puerto Rico’s El Nuevo Día on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Dallas Morning News on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Houston Chronicle on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
The front page of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Poynter via Newseum)
Alex Iniguez on Twitter: @alexiniguez. Alex Iniguez is an Assistant Metro Editor at The Seattle Times. After arriving in Seattle in the summer of 2018, he spent two-plus years as Assistant Sports Editor. He spent the previous seven years at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and is a graduate of the University of Illinois.

