ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Alyse Galvin wants to give him a retirement party instead.

Galvin, an independent, is challenging the 85-year-old Young for Alaska’s sole seat in the House. If elected, she would become the first woman to hold the seat and deal a blow to Republicans hoping to keep majority control of the chamber.

Young was first elected in 1973. The Republican has dispatched 23 opponents in his congressional career, which has spanned presidencies from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.

He said his experience is key to getting things done for Alaska in Congress and that Galvin, if she is elected, will start at the bottom of the seniority list.

Galvin, making her first run for political office, says Young was once an effective representative but those days are gone. The state is ready for new leadership, she said.

The race has turned ornery at times, with Young accusing Galvin of being nasty toward him and Galvin accusing him of hurting her hand with a post-debate handshake.

She called that a “cheap bullying” trick. He claims she staged it to make him appear too aggressive.

After a subsequent debate, Young walked out of the TV studio without speaking to her.

“I don’t acknowledge her because very frankly, I don’t believe she can do the job, and why should I acknowledge somebody who tried to stage something for publicity?” he said.

Galvin says people are tired of Young’s off-the-cuff remarks.

“Alaskans really want to get out of that business of name calling,” she said. Instead, they want to focus on issues like living wages, affordable health care, growing small businesses and combatting rising crime.

On Tuesday, Young got the vote of Anchorage resident Lauren Agee, a registered Republican. There was no overriding issue for her support for Young, she said.

“Just history, I guess. He’s just been there a while,” she said. “I was pretty much raised Republican, so I just kind of went with what I know.”

Kris Abel of Anchorage cast his vote Tuesday for Galvin with a big goal on his mind: flipping the House to favor Democrats. Abel, a Democrat, wants to put more congressional reins on President Donald Trump.

“That’d be one of the main reasons to flip the House, is to have some checks on Mr. Trump,” said Abel. “He’s running amok.”

