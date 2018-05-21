TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A New York man is seeking to revive his candidacy for Kansas governor by having an attorney argue in court that state law doesn’t prevent him from running.

Attorney Mark Johnson said in court Monday that Andy Maskin would move to Kansas if he’s elected.

Maskin filed earlier this month to run as a Republican in Kansas’ August primary. A state board removed Maskin from the ballot last week following a Kansas GOP official’s objection.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson allowed Maskin to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Derek Schmidt against Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Schmidt wants the judge to rule that out-of-state residents can’t run for governor despite the lack of an explicit ban in Kansas law. Watson had a hearing Monday.