SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker says he’ll to try to block state education board appointees who voted to fire the state’s top education official.

The Springfield News Leader reported Monday that Sen. Gary Romine says he’s prepared to filibuster the confirmations of fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ appointees.

Greitens for months picked a series of new State Board of Education members to get enough support to oust Commissioner Margie Vandeven. After another last-minute appointment, Greitens’ appointees pushed a vote and fired Vandeven last week.

The move frustrated education groups and state lawmakers. That could mean trouble for Greitens’ appointees, who need Senate confirmation next year to stay on the board.

Romine says none of Greitens’ five appointees should be confirmed. A single senator could derail their confirmations with a filibuster.

