JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic consultant says he is filing a new ethics complaint alleging Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens falsely reported how his campaign obtained a donor list from a charity he founded.

The complaint Wednesday from former state Democratic Party Chairman Roy Temple also alleges that Greitens’ gubernatorial campaign failed to report the receipt of an email list from The Mission Continues. Temple asks the Missouri Ethics Commission to refer Greitens’ case to a prosecutor.

The Republican governor originally denied working off a Mission Continues donor list but acknowledged in a consent decree last year with the Ethics Commission that his campaign received the list. Greitens amended his finance reports to show the list as a donation from a campaign worker.

The Mission Continues has denied providing the donor list.