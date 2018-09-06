WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly appointed U.S. special envoy for North Korea will make his first diplomatic trip abroad next week in the latest effort to press for progress in uncertain denuclearization talks.

The State Department says Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea, China and Japan between Sept. 10-15.

The announcement of his trip comes after South Korean officials met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) to press for action, and after President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation for Kim’s confidence in him.

Biegun was named late last month as special representative for North Korea. He had been set to visit North Korea with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) last week, but Trump called off the trip, citing a lack of progress.