It has always been one of the most intriguing stories surrounding the storming of the Capitol: On the evening of Jan. 5, 2021 — a day before the building was attacked — the leaders of the two far-right groups that ultimately played a central role in the assault came face to face in an underground parking garage on Capitol Hill.

The mysterious meeting brought together Enrique Tarrio, the chair of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia. Now part of Capitol riot lore, it has been described alternately as proof of a conspiracy between the organizations and as an innocuous encounter by two like-minded men who were both in Washington that day to support former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, prosecutors overseeing the seditious conspiracy trial of Tarrio and four other members of the Proud Boys revealed new details about the meeting that only served to make it more tantalizing — and elusive.

Without the jury present, the prosecutors told Judge Timothy Kelly, who is presiding at the trial, that a video of the get-together taken by a documentary filmmaker included a portion in which someone could be heard saying aloud, “It’s inevitable. It’s going to happen. We just have to do it strong, fast, together.”

The revelation of the exchange came as the filmmaker who took the footage, Nick Quested, appeared as a witness at the trial in the U.S. District Court in Washington. Quested testified that he had followed Tarrio and the Proud Boys with his cameras from mid-December 2020 until shortly after Jan. 6 as part of a project exploring “divisions in America.”

Lawyers for Tarrio and his co-defendants — Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — immediately challenged the admissibility of the video clip, saying it would prejudice the jury against their clients.

The government ultimately decided not to play the video for the jury. But the description of it offered by prosecutors raised more questions about what had happened during the encounter and what importance it had to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol the next day.

It was not clear, for instance, who among those at the meeting had expressed the idea of acting together — or who was meant to do so. Nor was it at all certain what was “inevitable” and “going to happen.”

Prosecutors never asked Quested for his opinion about the exchange.

The video of the meeting was first made public in 2021 after Quested, who is British, released a portion of it to a British news channel.

Later subpoenaed by federal prosecutors, the video showed Rhodes and Tarrio in the underground garage with a small group of others — among them, Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer for the Oath Keepers, who is facing separate criminal charges; Bianca Gracia, the leader of a group called Latinos for Trump; Joshua Macias, who helped run a group called Vets for Trump; and men who appeared to be bodyguards.

For reasons that remain unclear, the video was not played for the jury at the trial of Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers that took place in the same federal courthouse late last year. Rhodes and one of his lieutenants, Kelly Meggs, were convicted of seditious conspiracy in November.

In his turn on the witness stand, Quested said that he had initially been drawn to the Proud Boys after Trump told them to “stand back and stand by” during a presidential debate with Joe Biden in September 2020. A few months later, Quested accompanied the group to Washington in advance of a pro-Trump rally Dec. 12 and filmed Tarrio giving a speech on the National Mall a day before the demonstration.

Describing the speech as a “pep rally” of sorts, Quested recalled how Tarrio “was very candid in his desire to resist the stolen election.”

“‘If you want a war, well, you got one,’” he quoted Tarrio as saying.

After the rally Dec. 12, a group of Proud Boys, including Tarrio, removed a Black Lives Matter banner from a local church and burned it in the streets. That same night, a few members of the Proud Boys were stabbed in a scuffle with leftist counterprotesters.

When Tarrio flew back to Washington on Jan. 4 for the events of Jan. 6, he was arrested by the local police on vandalism charges related to the banner-burning and for being in possession of two high-capacity rifle magazines emblazoned with a Proud Boys symbol.

A judge released Tarrio the following day but ordered him to leave the city at once. Quested picked him up at police headquarters in Washington and took him to the Phoenix Park Hotel, where a photographer Tarrio was romantically involved with had been staying. From there, they made their way into the underground garage, Quested said.