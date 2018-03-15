DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Des Moines school board member has left the Democratic field of candidates for governor.

The Des Moines Register reports that Jon Neiderbach acknowledged Wednesday that his campaign didn’t really get off the ground, saying in a Facebook post, “I have not garnered the support to justify continuing my campaign.”

The announcement came two days before the deadline for submitting petitions to qualify for the June primary ballot.

Six candidates remain: Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris and Ross Wilburn.

The Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, intends to run.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com