LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Omaha attorney Jonathan Papik has been sworn into the Nebraska Supreme Court by U.S. Supreme Court Judge Neil Gorsuch.
Papik served as Gorsuch’s law clerk, and the judge said Monday Papik has a natural judicial temperament.
Papik was nominated by Gov. Pete Ricketts to replace Justice Max Kelch, who resigned after less than two years on the bench following an ethics complaint.
The 36-year-old Papik is the youngest judge to serve on the high court. He will represent the 4th Judicial District, which includes portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
Papik also clerked for Judge Laurence H. Silberman after graduating from Harvard Law School. He has practiced law as a partner at Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather for nearly eight years.