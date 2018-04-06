LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Jim Scheer is trying to get lawmakers to compromise on a property tax reduction bill in the session’s final days.

Scheer invited five key senators to meet in his office Saturday in a last-ditch effort to find something that can win approval. Monday is the last day for bills to receive first-round approval and still have a chance of passing this year.

Senators remain sharply divided over several bills touted as ways to address the issue.

Scheer’s announcement drew criticism from some lawmakers who say his group wasn’t diverse enough. All five are Republicans, and all but one are from rural communities.

Scheer says he didn’t intend to exclude others, but wants to keep the group size manageable. He says he’s open to others participating.