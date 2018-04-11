LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are drawing this year’s session to an end, but some are pushing for more time to address complaints about rising property taxes.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer told lawmakers Wednesday that they will receive a certified letter asking them whether they want to convene a special session to try to lower property taxes. An attempt to reach a compromise over the weekend failed.

The announcement came after Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, submitted a letter to the Nebraska secretary of state’s office requesting the session.

At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators are needed to convene a special session, and the idea faces long odds. Gov. Pete Ricketts can also call a special session, but he argued this week that one wasn’t needed.