LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will continue to train state child welfare workers under a renewed agreement with a state agency.
The university announced Monday that it has won a $12 million award from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to prepare newly hired child welfare workers.
The university’s Center on Children, Families and the Law has partnered with the state since 1987. The new award extends the program for three years, with the possibility of an additional two years.
Eve Brank, the center’s director, says child welfare workers serve a critical role of caring for many of the state’s most vulnerable children. Child and family services specialists serve as caseworkers for children and families that need intervention because of abuse and neglect.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground