LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts and members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to pursue trade policies that would benefit agriculture.

Ricketts met with Trump at the White House Thursday along with U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon. The meeting was held amid escalating tensions with China over tariffs.

Ricketts’ staff says the governor urged Trump to open up new markets for Nebraska’s agricultural products and “pursue trade strategies that help grow agriculture.”

Ricketts has spent much of his time in office promoting trade, with trade missions to China, Japan, Canada and the European Union.

China is the state’s largest export market, and its tariffs could hurt the market for soybeans, ethanol and pork.