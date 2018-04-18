LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have finished a contentious legislative session dominated by disputes over the budget, taxes and social policy.

Senators adjourned for the year on Wednesday after voting on more than two-dozen last-minute bills, including new regulations on the payday lending industry and a bill that would allow driverless cars to operate legally in the state.

Lawmakers spent much of the 60-day session arguing over budget cuts for state agencies and a measure to ensure that federal family-planning money doesn’t go to abortion clinics. Those proposals passed despite legislative filibusters.

It was also the last session for six senators who are leaving because of term limits and two who aren’t seeking re-election.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer praised senators for their work and urged returning lawmakers to seek common ground.