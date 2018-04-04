LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill designed to promote greater transparency and accountability in Nebraska law enforcement has hit a roadblock in the Legislature.

Lawmakers passed over the measure Wednesday after nearly three hours of debate, as they’ve done with other bills facing a filibuster.

The sponsor, Sen. Laura Ebke, of Crete, now has to show support from a 33-vote supermajority of senators before the speaker of the Legislature will return it to the agenda. It’s unclear whether it has enough support.

The measure was touted as a way to avoid the kind of misconduct cases that recently plagued the Nebraska State Patrol. Gov. Pete Ricketts fired the patrol’s former superintendent and hired a new leader who promised to make changes.

The patrol troopers’ union says the bill would have undermined collective bargaining rights.