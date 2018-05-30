LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is joining Iowa and the city of Council Bluffs in a lawsuit to challenge the federal government’s approval of a tribal casino near Omaha.

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced his role Wednesday in the legal challenge to prevent the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska from building the casino in Carter Lake, Iowa.

The National Indian Gaming Commission ruled last year that the tribe can put a casino on five acres of trust land in the city.

Carter Lake is the only city in Iowa located west of the Missouri River, and the only way to access it by land is through Nebraska, where casino gambling is illegal. Neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa, already has three casinos that largely cater to Nebraska residents.

Peterson opposes efforts to expand gambling in Nebraska.