LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s top judge is touting the benefits of special courts that focus on treatment rather than prison time.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican highlighted the so-called problem-solving courts Thursday in his annual State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers.

Nebraska offers special alternative courts for veterans, drug users and recently released prisoners. Heavican says the veterans’ treatment courts offer support and encouragement to participants, many of whom are struggling with drug or alcohol abuse or mental health problems.

He says Nebraska’s drug courts are difficult for participants, but force them to commit to rehabilitation and being a productive member of society.

Heavican says the courts have also worked recently to develop re-entry courts that help former inmates transition back into life outside of prison.