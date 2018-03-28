LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would regulate so-called bottle clubs in Nebraska has stalled in the Legislature.
Supporters failed Wednesday to attach the measure to a broader bill that would allow human trafficking victims to clear their criminal records.
The measure by Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, of Omaha, would require bottle clubs to get liquor licenses. Bottle clubs offer nude entertainment and allow customers to bring their own alcohol.
Thibodeau says the bill should be included because nude entertainment at such clubs can be connected to human trafficking. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, the presiding officer in the Legislature, ruled that the two measures could not be connected.
The human trafficking bill advanced to a final vote in the Legislature.