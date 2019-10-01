Public support for impeaching President Donald Trump is on the rise, with nearly half of Americans backing such a move, according to two new polls.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday shows that support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office has grown from 37% of registered voters at the start of last week to 47% in the latest survey, which was conducted Friday through Sunday. An identical 47% say Trump should not be impeached.

A CNN poll, also released Monday, shows impeachment support at an identical 47% among American adults. That represents a rise from 41% in May, when the cable network last asked the question.

Both surveys come as Trump is coming under increasing scrutiny for a July phone call in which he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender, and his son Hunter Biden at a time when the White House had suspended military aid to Ukraine.

House Democrats launched an impeachment investigation into Trump on Sept. 24. In the ensuing days, a rough transcript of the call and a redacted version of a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower at the heart of the controversy were released by the White House.

On Monday, pressure on the White House escalated as three House committees issued a subpoena to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, demanding that he turn over all records pertaining to his contacts regarding Ukraine, the Biden family and related matters.

Other recent polls have found Americans roughly divided over impeachment.

Both the CNN poll and the Quinnipiac survey found movement among political independents, a critical group that has consistently opposed impeachment.

The CNN poll shows an 11-point rise in support for impeachment among independents, from 35% in May to 46%. In the Quinnipiac poll, independents’ support for impeaching Trump has grown from 34% a week ago to 42% through Sunday; a majority of independents, however, say Trump should not be impeached and removed from office.

In the Quinnipiac poll, another big reason for the shift appears to be that Democrats are increasingly united in their support for impeachment. Support among Democrats has risen from 73% a week ago to 90% in the survey released Monday. The CNN poll did not show a significant change among Democrats.

Interestingly, despite an apparent rise in impeachment support, the Quinnipiac poll shows no drop-off in Trump’s job approval rating, which stands at 41% among registered voters, similar to his 40% rating a week ago. Trump’s latest 53% disapproval mark is one of the lowest this year.

Also noteworthy is that the CNN poll’s finding of 47% in support of impeachment matches a previous high in CNN polling, from September 2018.

On a conference call with House Democrats on Sunday afternoon, one day before the release of the two latest surveys, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told her colleagues that public sentiment – something she had frequently cited as an obstacle to pursuing impeachment – had begun to swing around.

“The polls have changed drastically about this,” she said, urging a careful approach, according to notes taken by a person on the call. “Our tone must be prayerful, respectful, solemn, worthy of the Constitution.”

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted Sept. 27-29 among a random national sample of 1,115 registered voters reached on cellphones and landlines. The margin of sampling error for overall results is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. The previous Quinnipiac poll was conducted Sept. 19-23 among 1,337 voters and carried a 3.2-point error margin.

The CNN poll, meanwhile, was conducted among a random national sample of 1,009 adults reached Sept. 24-29 on cellphones and landlines and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.