NBC, Fox News and Facebook have pulled a controversial Trump campaign advertisement that CNN had previously refused to run after deeming it “racist.”

NBC had aired the 30-second prime-time ad in the middle of a highly anticipated “Sunday Night Football” broadcast, but said Monday that it would stop running it.

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” NBC Universal said in a statement.

Fox News reached a similar decision the day before, Marianne Gambelli, the network’s president of ad sales, said in a statement Monday.

“Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” she said.

The social-media giant Facebook also said Monday that it would remove the ad, which was shown to targeted groups of users in certain states, because it violates the company’s advertising policy “against sensational content.” Users may still share the video on their pages, Facebook said.

The ad, paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, stirred fear of a migrant caravan making its way through Mexico that is still hundreds of miles from the United States border. It tied Luis Bracamontes, a Mexican immigrant in the country illegally who was convicted of murdering two Sacramento sheriff’s deputies in 2014, to the thousands of migrants who are fleeing Central America, even though Bracamontes is not known to be associated with the caravan.

“Dangerous illegal criminals like cop killer Luis Bracamontes don’t care about our laws,” the ad said.

It was a shorter version of an ad that the president shared on Twitter last week, which falsely claimed about Bracamontes that Democrats “let him into our country” and “let him stay.” CNN dedicated substantial editorial coverage to the longer ad, sometimes showing clips as anchors and chyrons declared it “racist.”

The 30-second version run by NBC did not include the false claim about Democrats, but it still drew a direct connection from immigrants to crime, a tactic the president has repeatedly used. (Many studies have shown immigrants do not drive an increase in crime.)