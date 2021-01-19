WASHINGTON – My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell – an avid President Donald Trump backer who has repeatedly pressed debunked claims the 2020 election was rigged – said Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair and other retailers are dropping his products.

The moves, which Lindell referenced during a weekend interview, come as corporate America is rethinking its political affiliations following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump supporters – provoked by the president himself – overran the Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential contest. Dozens of Republican lawmakers who subsequently voted against certification have lost support from many of their corporate backers.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Lindell told Right Side Broadcasting Network, a conservative YouTube channel. “These guys, they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Bed Bath & Beyond said the decision was part of its ongoing effort to remove low-selling products from its shelves.

“As previously announced, we have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands,” the company said in an emailed statement to The Post. “This includes the MyPillow product line. Our decisions are data-driven, customer-inspired and are delivering substantial growth in our key destination categories.”

Wayfair and Kohl’s did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did My Pillow.

Lindell, a major Republican donor, has repeatedly claimed that he has “proof” the presidential election was stolen from Trump during interviews with right-wing media. He now faces “welcomed” litigation from Dominion Voting Systems, whose lawyers have accused him of making “false and conspiratorial” claims that the election technology firm somehow altered the outcome of the Nov. 3 vote.

According to a Jan. 8 letter Lindell shared with The Post, lawyers for Dominion accused Lindell of conducting a “smear campaign” and “leverag[ing] your significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations.”

“Despite your repeated promises – not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion – you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter states. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

Lindell has been a fervent champion of Trump since summer 2016, when the two men discussed the CEO’s business and all-American manufacturing process during a 30-minute meeting. Lindell told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal that Melania Trump asked for a pair of his pillows. “I overnighted him pillows from my Minnesota factory,” Lindell said. “I got a personal email from him saying he and his wife really liked MyPillow.”

Lindell has been in frequent contact with Trump throughout his administration. Last week, parts of Lindell’s notes were photographed by The Washington Post ahead of a White House meeting that captured such phrases as “election issues” and “martial law if necessary.”

On Twitter, some users are calling on other retailers such as Walmart to drop My Pillow. Others have called for boycotts of the company. But in the interview with Right Side, Lindell was adamant that his business would see more benefit than harm from his campaign to discredit the 2020 election.

“Every time I got attacked, my business would go up, anywhere from 10 to 30%,” Lindell said, although he did not specify what metric he was referring to. “Here’s my theory: Everybody on the right buys more, they buy more to support the cause. If you’re righteous, if it’s the right thing, they’re going to support you.”

Other businesses have gotten backlash after aligning themselves with Trump. After Goya Foods chief executive Robert Unanue praised Trump at a White House event last summer, the company faced a boycott.

Before Lindell began crusading for Trump, Americans first saw his mustachioed face in My Pillow’s 30-minute infomercial. A former crack cocaine addict, Lindell had many failed businesses before the idea for My Pillow came to him in a dream. Lindell has said he believes it came directly from God.

Over the weekend, My Pillow ran a promotion where customers who used the coupon code “QAnon” had their orders discounted. The code no longer worked as of Monday.