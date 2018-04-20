MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A half-dozen people are running for state treasurer, with all but one jumping into the race after voters decided to keep the sleepy office in play.

Incumbent Republican Matt Adamczyk is running for the state Assembly and isn’t seeking re-election as treasurer.

Republicans Travis Hartwig, Jill Millies and Democrats Dawn Marie Sass, Paul Boucher, Sara Godlewski and Jake Tulogeski have all registered to run for the position. A third Republican, Tom Hiller, also registered to run but dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Legislators have shrunk the treasurer’s duties in recent years, increasing pressure to eliminate the office. But voters on April 3 rejected a constitutional amendment to erase the position.

Wisconsin Elections Commission records show Hartwig, Millies, Boucher, Sass and Tulogeski all registered campaigns after April 3.