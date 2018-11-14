WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Mueller isn’t done with former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates.
That’s according to a new court filing from the special counsel’s team. Prosecutors say they’re not ready for Gates to be sentenced because he is continuing to cooperate with “several ongoing investigations.” And they’re asking a federal judge to give them until mid-January before they have to give another update about his case.
The filing confirms that the investigation will extend into next year as Mueller continues to probe Russian election interference and any possible coordination with President Donald Trump’s associates.
Gates offers investigators a unique vantage point because he served on the campaign and the presidential inaugural committee.
Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year to two felonies. Gates’ mentor, ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is also cooperating.