NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is launching its first-ever drive to encourage young people to register and vote during a midterm election year.
The youth-centric network will unveil the effort at Monday’s Video Music Awards in New York. The drive is aimed at urging fans to make voting a communal effort with their friends.
It hearkens back to MTV’s “Choose or Lose” campaign when Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992. MTV says its effort is non-partisan, but it will be happening at a time when groups favoring Democrats are making a big effort to get young people to the polls.
MTV’s plan will culminate in some 1,000 parties of different sizes across the country on Election Day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser