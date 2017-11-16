JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says she’s “shocked and concerned” about allegations against fellow Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and is calling for an ethics investigation.

McCaskill’s Thursday statement came after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized.

McCaskill says “the behavior described is completely unacceptable.” She says comedy is not an excuse for that kind of conduct.

Other Democratic senators including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth have responded similarly to the allegations against their colleague.