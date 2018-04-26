JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has voted to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

McCaskill was among several Democratic senators up for re-election in Republican-leaning states to vote for Pompeo Thursday. She had not previously said how she would vote.

McCaskill in a statement said she has “grave concerns” about Pompeo’s rhetoric as a congressman.

She said she supported him because of his work in the intelligence community and the recommendation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. McCaskill says Mattis assured her that Pompeo “has been willing to speak truth to power in critical situations involving the President.”

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Attorney General Josh Hawley criticized McCaskill Thursday for not saying earlier how she would vote.

Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt also voted for Pompeo.