JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is considering two cases related to LGBT rights.

In both cases argued before the court Wednesday, lawyers said Missouri’s Human Rights Act can be interpreted to protect gay, lesbian and transgender people. The act prohibits discrimination related to religion, race, sex and other categories but it does not specifically ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Lawyers for a transgender boy kept from a boys’ locker room and for a gay man who said he was discriminated against as a state employee said their clients’ experiences could be classified as sex discrimination.

Lawyers for the district and the state human rights commission said sex discrimination should be interpreted more narrowly.

It is not clear when the court will issue rulings in the cases.