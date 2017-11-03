JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri senator has unveiled a plan to restore budget cuts affecting services for the elderly and disabled.
Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham released the proposal Friday. It’s aimed at finding money for services by limiting a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters.
It would cap the renters’ tax break at $450 and limit it to households making $22,000 a year or less. Residents receiving state or federal assistance or living in non-profit housing or nursing homes wouldn’t be eligible.
But it appears unlikely that lawmakers will consider the idea before their annual session begins in January. Top Senate Republican Ron Richard earlier this week said lawmakers don’t have enough votes to call themselves back, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ office has signaled he’s unlikely to call a special session.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'