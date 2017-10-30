JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Senate leader says it doesn’t appear there will be a special session this year to restore budget cuts affecting services for the disabled.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said Monday that holiday schedules in November and December mean time is running short for Gov. Eric Greitens to call a special session.

Richard said lawmakers presented a potential plan for reversing the Medicaid budget cuts to in-home and nursing care for the disabled, but Greiten’s office hasn’t responded to him.

A Greitens spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to questions about a special session from The Associated Press.

So far, fewer people than projected have lost services as a result of the budget that took effect in July.

Lawmakers are to return in January for their next regular session.