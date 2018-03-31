JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to mandate use of paper ballots.

The proposal would still allow electronic machines to count votes and to assist disabled voters in marking their ballots. But systems that only recorded votes electronically would be phased out.

About two-dozen counties in the state use the electronic voting machines that would be banned, and each still produces a paper record of vote totals.

Proponents say this change could prevent hackers from potentially hijacking elections. The debate comes as many states are considering the move to paper ballots after evidence that Russian hackers tried to access voting information in a number of states in the 2016 elections.

Opponents say the current system is already secure.

The bill already passed the House in a 108-31 vote.