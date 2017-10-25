JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley of Missouri says President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans’ tax cut blueprint is the right step forward.
The Republican candidate for Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat told reporters Wednesday that he supports some of the main proposals outlined in the rough plan.
Hawley backs doubling the standard deduction used by most Americans, reducing the number of tax brackets and expanding child tax cuts.
Hawley also attempted to paint McCaskill as an obstructionist. She’s up for re-election in 2018. McCaskill has met with Trump on tax policy and says she supports changes if they benefit the middle class.
