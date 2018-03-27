JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will have plenty of competition as she seeks re-election this year.

Missouri’s candidate filing period came to a close Tuesday, and the Democratic incumbent senator drew 20 challengers.

Attorney General Josh Hawley is the most prominent of 11 Republicans who are running for her seat.

McCaskill also is being challenged by six other Democrats, one Libertarian and two Green Party candidates as she attempts to win a third, six-year term.

All eight of Missouri’s U.S. House members also will face challengers, as will Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.

All told, 625 people filed to run for U.S. Senate or House, auditor, state Senate or House or circuit judgeships. That’s just shy of the high of 633 candidates at the end of the 2002 filing period.