JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could put computer-science course credits toward graduation requirements under a bill passed by the state Legislature.

Senators passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It passed the House 121-19 on Tuesday.

If enacted, the measure would allow students to count one computer-science credit toward math, science or elective graduation requirements. It directs the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to develop a high school graduation policy that allows that by July 2019.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry touted the measure as a way to incentivize high school students to take computer science classes.