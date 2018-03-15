JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers are raising concerns that Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has the power to appoint new members to a state ethics panel that’s currently reviewing a complaint against him.
The six-member Missouri Ethics Commission will lack a quorum after Thursday, when three members’ terms expire.
That will leave it up to Greitens to pick their replacements, who will be responsible for reviewing a pending ethics complaint against him. Greitens could also leave the seats vacant, effectively blocking the commission from taking any action.
Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden did not immediately return Associated Press requests for comment Thursday.
Republican Sen. Bob Dixon said the situation could create a “constitutional crisis.” Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf says it opens the door for the governor to pressure appointees to decide in his favor.