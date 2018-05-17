JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature is poised to pass sweeping changes to the state tax code before reconvening in a special session Friday evening to begin considering the impeachment of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens.

Lawmakers face a 6 p.m. deadline Friday to pass bills in the annual regular session. Then, 30 minutes later, they plan to open the proceedings against Greitens. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct during an extramarital affair in 2015 and that he raised money for his gubernatorial race by using a donor list without permission from a charity he founded. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

While the governor’s troubles have at many times overshadowed the legislative session, GOP leaders have continued to push to get work done despite the distraction.

Still pending in the final hours of session is a proposal to cut the 6.25 percent corporate income tax rate to 4 percent in 2020, a revenue loss that is estimated to be at least partially offset by a change in how multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income. Lawmakers pushing tax changes said the goal is to be revenue-neutral.

The measure passed the Senate late Thursday night, but it needs another House vote to cross the finish line.

Lawmakers during the last-minute blitz Thursday gave final approval to a bill to cut the individual income tax rate from 5.9 percent for most residents to 5.5 percent starting in January.

Individuals’ income tax rate would gradually drop to 5.1 percent if the state meets revenue targets. To balance the loss in revenue from the tax cut, lawmakers proposed reducing a federal income tax deduction. Earlier estimates put the cost of the changes at a high of $5.8 million in fiscal year 2023, although that did not account for Senate amendments to the plan.

Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden declined to comment Thursday on whether the governor will sign the bill, citing plans to review the legislation.

Also Thursday, legislators voted to change the date of a public vote on a right-to-work law banning mandatory union dues. The Legislature passed right to work last year, but it never took effect because union supporters collected enough signatures to block it until a statewide vote.

It had been slated for the Nov. 6 general election, but now it will go before voters during the Aug. 7 primary. The date change will shift an expected heavy union turnout away from Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s re-election bid.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to further regulate public unions, including a proposed requirement that they hold recertification elections every three years and get permission annually to withhold dues from workers’ paychecks.