JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation to change requirements for the state’s A+ college scholarship.

House members voted 136-5 Thursday to pass the measure .

The bill would take away a requirement that students attend a qualifying high school in the state for at least three years immediately prior to graduation in order to be eligible for the scholarship. If it becomes law, students would only be required to enroll in a qualified high school for three years at some point before graduating.

Frankford Republican Rep. Jim Hansen says his bill is needed for students who move, take a leave for medical reasons or attend foreign exchange programs that interrupt their schooling.

Students who meet grade-point average, volunteer and attendance requirements can receive a scholarship for two years of community college tuition.