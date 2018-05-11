JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have voted to expand where St. Louis sheriff deputies can arrest people.

House members voted 131-7 Friday to give final approval to a bill that would give those deputies the option of receiving a police officer certification.

That would allow them to make arrests anywhere police officers can. Currently, deputies generally only enforce courtroom security, transport prisoners and deliver summons but are not considered law enforcement officers. St. Louis is the only sheriff’s department in the state with that restriction.

The bill also would allow sheriffs in any Missouri county to hire an undersheriff or deputy sheriff who is a resident of a neighboring state.

The measure passed the Senate 28-0 in March.

The sheriffs bill is SB 652 .