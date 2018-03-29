JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have approved an additional $700 million of spending this year, primarily to fund higher-than-expected costs in the Medicaid health care program for low-income residents.
The Senate gave final approval Thursday to the supplemental budget bill, sending it to Gov. Eric Greitens. The House approved it earlier this month.
The bill adds nearly $705 million of spending authority to the roughly $27.7 billion budget for the 2018 fiscal year that runs through June.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says Medicaid costs account for about $622 million of that increase.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The legislation includes a mixture of federal, state and other funding sources. State general revenues account for $162 million of the additional spending, which is more than lawmakers had originally expected to spend on a mid-year budget adjustment.