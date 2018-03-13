JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has voted to repeal Missouri’s prevailing wage law that affects public construction projects.

The House voted 89-62 Tuesday to send the legislation to the Senate.

Currently, government entities in the state must pay more than Missouri’s minimum wage for construction projects. The specific amount depends on the type of work being done and the project’s location.

Both proponents and opponents agree that the legislation would lower the required wages for such projects.

Proponents argue that the way the prevailing wage is calculated has unfairly inflated wages and removing it would allow more schools and roads to be built.

Opponents say the bill could hurt workers and encourage out-of-state companies to undercut local ones by paying lower wages.

The bill is HB 1729