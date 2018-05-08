JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill requiring high school sex education to include information about sexual harassment and assault.
The proposal, approved Tuesday in an 85-59 vote, would mandate that information about consent, sexual violence and sexual harassment be covered in schools teaching sex education. Lessons also would address how to resist unwanted sexual advances.
The mandate would only affect schools that already teach sex education. Individual school districts in Missouri can decide whether to teach sex education.
Proponents say this will help protect students from assault. One lawmaker says it doesn’t go far enough because it wouldn’t reach all students in the state.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
___
The bill is HB 743