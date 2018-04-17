Nation & World Politics Missouri House passes tax overhaul Originally published April 17, 2018 at 6:20 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House members have passed legislation to cut the current income tax rates of 6.25 percent for businesses and 5.9 percent for most Missourians down to 5 percent. The House voted 91-61 Tuesday to send %href_on(file: The Associated Press Next Story2 US officials say CIA Director Mike Pompeo has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Previous StoryMissouri House moves to strengthen open records law