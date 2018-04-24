JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a proposal to ban public contractors from protesting Israel.
House lawmakers gave the bill initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday. If enacted, it would prohibit state and local governments from contracting with companies boycotting Israel.
The bill is in response to an increasingly visible protest movement toward Israel’s policies toward Palestinians. House Speaker Todd Richardson proposed the bill. Backers say the goal is to support a country that’s a trade partner to Missouri.
More than 20 other states have such policies. A federal judge blocked a law in Kansas pending a court challenge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
Critics in the Missouri House voiced similar concerns about free speech rights.
The measure needs another vote of approval to head to the Senate, where a similar bill has stalled.