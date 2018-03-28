JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposal that would exempt small farms from parts of the state’s clean water law.
The proposal, approved Wednesday, says farms would not need a permit to allow water from their property to run into the state’s waterways, whether from irrigation or precipitation. The exemption would not apply to larger farms. The Department of Natural Resources would still be allowed to intervene to stop pollution.
Proponents say this will relieve farmers of unneeded regulation.
Opponents say this could make it harder to catch pollutants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate, where a similar proposal was given initial approval Monday.
___
The House bill is HB 1973
The Senate bill is HB 782