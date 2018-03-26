JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has endorsed a bill that would ban most abortions after a fetus is 20 weeks old.
The legislation given initial approval Monday includes an exception only when a woman’s life is endangered or she is at “serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
Supporters of the bill said their goal was to prohibit most abortions after an age at which they believe fetuses can feel pain.
The Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights, said that as of the end of last year there were 18 states with laws banning most abortions at 20 weeks after fertilization.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Some opponents of the bill said abortions should remain an option for women whose fetuses develop extreme abnormalities after 20 weeks.